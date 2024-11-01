Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers through the weekend

MISSOULA — We have a brief lull in our active weather pattern today. Highs are running in the 40s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Active weather quickly returns for the weekend with mountain snow and valley rain and snow.

The heaviest mountain snow falls Saturday night into Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail Passes along the MT/ID border. 3"-to-6" of snow will be possible during this time.

A stronger system is expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

This one will bring a better chance for mountain snow impacting once again the passes along the Montana/Idaho border along with Marias Pass.

Valleys will once again experience snow during the overnight and early morning hours with rain and snow during the afternoons.

