Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers through Tuesday

Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 06, 2023
MISSOULA — A series of weather systems will keep valley rain showers in the forecast through Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

Mountain passes will be able to see snow instead of rain over the next few days. If traveling over any passes be prepared for slippery and snow covered roads through Wednesday. The heaviest snow looks to arrive early Tuesday morning and linger into Wednesday morning.

Drier weather moves in Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Another system could then bring another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow by Friday.

