Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — A system will bring mountain snow along with valley rain and snow Tuesday. Freezing rain will also be a possibility this morning, especially for areas west of Missoula. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains along with the Lower Clark Fork Region west of Missoula (Superior, St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Plains & Trout Creek). While mountains see up to 2" of snow, lower elevations could see patchy freezing rain leading to slippery and icy roads this morning.

Another system will bring more valley rain/snow and mountain snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Again, not a lot of snow is expected with the mountains seeing around 2" and valleys picking up 1" or less.

A brief dry period sets up Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.

Our next system moves in Friday and continues into the weekend. This system looks to be stronger and milder than the one moving in Tuesday. This means mountains will see rain/snow showers and valleys will see mostly rain during this event. High temperatures will slowly be warming back into the upper 40s and low 50s by the weekend.