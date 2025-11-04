Weather Forecast: Rain and snow this morning

MISSOULA — Waking up with a mix of rain and snow around western Montana this morning. Most areas have stayed above freezing over night, however, locations that have a temperatures around freezing could see and snow covered roads for that morning commute.

This will be most likely across northwest Montana where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for icy roads through noon today.

The main headline this week will just be the continued active weather pattern through Friday.

Expect off and on showers each day and night with highs running in the 40s and 50s.

A drier pattern looks to set up for the weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure builds. Expect mostly cloud skies Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s.