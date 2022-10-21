Weather Forecast: Rain and snow this weekend

MISSOULA — Precipitation is beginning to spread across the northern Rockies this afternoon. This will continue through the weekend.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for a few mountain ranges and higher elevations in Western Montana. Snow fall between 6-12" will be possible through Sunday morning for all mountain ranges in Western Montana. If traveling over any mountain passes be prepared for slippery and snow covered roads.

Valleys will generally see all rain this weekend. However, some snow accumulations will be possible in the higher elevation valleys like Seeley/Swan Lake, Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg and Butte by Sunday morning.

Cooler temperatures along with mountain snow and valley rain/snow sticks around through at least Wednesday of next week.