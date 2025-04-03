Weather Forecast: Rain and snow through tonight

MISSOULA — Rain and snow that has primarily been falling across Northwest Montana will slide south this afternoon and evening.

Snow showers will fall in the mountains with a mix of rain/snow in the valleys. Highs for your Thursday are only in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tonight temperatures will be quite chilly as lows drop into the 20s for most locations.

Everything begins to switch on Friday as high pressure builds across the region.

Expect sunny skies and warming temperatures into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s Friday then 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will showcase temperatures right around to slightly above normal with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Scattered rain showers will also be possible through next week as well.

