Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Thursday

MISSOULA — Valleys will see precipitation start this morning as either snow, rain/snow or freezing rain across western Montana. It will be difficult to discern which valleys should expect freezing rain versus snow versus a mix, so it would be wise to exercise caution while traveling this morning as any one of the previously mentioned precipitation types may be encountered on your morning commute. By the afternoon valleys will see either a rain/snow mix or all rain. Mountains will see steady snow through the day with this system.

One thing to watch for the afternoon, models are showing the chance for snow bands to develop primarily across west-central and southwest Montana. As we know, snow can quickly accumulate under these bands, while areas just a few miles away see nothing. This set up will be possible for both mountain passes and valleys alike through the evening.

High pressure will build this weekend leaving the northern Rockies under a dry and quiet weather pattern through the end of next week.