Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Thursday night and Friday

MISSOULA — After the dry weather today, active weather returns tonight into Friday.

Snow will start in southwest Montana first late tonight then move north by early Friday morning. Expect snow showers throughout the day Friday.

The one change that has taken place over the past 24 hours is lowing temperatures for Friday resulting in potentially more snow. Highs across Northwest Montana look to stay in the low 30s with areas along and south of I-90 seeing highs in the mid 30s. This would still lead to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon, however, a later change to rain could lead to higher amounts.

Either way, it will be a very heavy and wet snow with temperatures above freezing.

Another thing that has come into play, is the chance for snow bands and squalls to develop Friday afternoon and evening. As we are well aware of, snow bands and squalls can lead to very difficult driving and bursts of heavy snow.

Snow showers linger Saturday morning before coming to an end Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday.

Temperatures will start to warm as a ridge of high pressure tries to develop by the start of next week. This will lead to temperatures in the mid 40s to even a few low 50s by Monday,

Our next system will bring another round of mountain snow and valley rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday.