MISSOULA — The strongest system of the week moves in Thursday. This will bring widespread rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains.

The heaviest snow will set up along the Montana/Idaho border. Lost Trail Pass could see 3"-to-5" with 1"-to-3" around Lolo and Lost Trail Passes.

We'll see mostly dry and cool weather Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another system will then bring more rain and snow for the weekend with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.