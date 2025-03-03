Weather Forecast: Rain and snow tonight

MISSOULA — After a very mild and sunny weekend, we're looking at a cooler and slightly more active pattern this week.

The most widespread rain and snow will be tonight.

Valleys will generally see precipitation fall as light rain with maybe a few snow showers mixed in. Mountain passes such as Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias could see 1"-to-3" tonight into Tuesday morning.

Models are showing the heaviest snow falling along and east of the divide. Higher elevations around Discovery and Georgetown Lake could see 4"-to-8" of snow. Lower elevations around Seeley Lake and Philipsburg could pick up around 1"-to-3".

After this, expect temperatures in the low to mid-40s, with maybe an isolated shower or two through the week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: