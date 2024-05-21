Weather Forecast: Rain and snow tonight through Thursday

MISSOULA — Pretty quiet weather outside on your Tuesday as a weak high pressure ridge is working through the region. Expect highs mostly in the 60s today with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Things quickly change later tonight as a strong low pressure and cold front impacts the northern Rockies through Thursday.

Widespread valley rain is expected to develop tonight through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Snow levels will quickly drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Even though we are in late May, winter driving conditions will set up during this time frame.

The heaviest snow will fall in southwest Montana. Lost Trail and Homstake passes could see 6"-to-12" of snow by Thursday morning. Georgetown Lake could also receive around 6"-to-12".

Mountain passes such as Lolo and MacDonald could see 3"-to-5" of snow by Thursday morning.

1"-to-3" will be possible for Rogers and Marias Passes with 1" or less over Lookout Pass.

Valleys will generally see widespread steady rain Wednesday night and Thursday. However, it will be cold enough that light snow could fall in parts of the Bitterroot Valley early Thursday morning.

Scattered showers will continue Friday into the weekend with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

Taking a quick look at next week, high pressure will build and strengthen leading to a very warm and dry weather pattern. In fact, highs look to be in the upper 70s and 80s by next Tuesday.