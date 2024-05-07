Weather Forecast: Rain and snow tonight through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Other than a few light valley rain showers and mountain snow showers expect mostly dry conditions today with highs in the 40s. The biggest impacts will be those winds with gusts of 30-40 mph possible across the region. Locally stronger gusts up to 50 mph will also be possible.

Things become a bit more interesting tonight into Wednesday morning. Wraparound moisture from a low pressure will bring widespread rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains especially along and east of the divide.

Homestake, MacDonald, Rogers and Marias Passes could see around 3"-to-6" of snow by Wednesday morning. Elevations above pass level could receive up to a foot or more of snow.

The higher elevations east of the Bitterroot Valley will also receive snow. 3"-to-6" will be likely around Georgetown Lake with 1"-to-3" for areas around Butte, Philipsburg and Anaconda.

Our weather pattern will do a complete 180 starting Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday, 70s Friday then mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.