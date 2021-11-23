Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring mountain snow and valley rain/snow Tuesday. Areas near and along the Continental Divide will get the most snow, especially the Glacier Park region, Flathead, and Swan Mountain Ranges. The Highway 2 corridor from West Glacier to Marias Pass will see a few inches in the lower elevations and about 6 inches at Marias Pass. Highway 85 from Seeley Lake to Big Fork will also pick up a few inches. Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass and Lost Trail Passes should expect 3"-to-5" by Wednesday morning.

The Flathead and Mission Valleys could see up to 1" and also some freezing rain Tuesday morning. The Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys will see a rain/snow mix with very little snow accumulation expected.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Thanksgiving will start out dry and high temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s. By the afternoon, our next system will begin moving into the northern Rockies. This will bring some mountain snow and valley rain/snow back to northwest Montana Thursday afternoon and evening, then move into all of western Montana Friday.

High pressure looks to return for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.