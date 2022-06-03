Weather Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms through the weekend

MISSOULA — A low pressure system off the coast of British Columbia will push moist air onshore and into the Northern Rockies through the weekend.

The showers Friday afternoon will have a good chance of being accompanied by thunderstorms, some of these storms could bring brief, heavy rain. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Widespread rain showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday across the northern Rockies.

Scattered showers continue Monday and Tuesday along with cooler temps. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s both days.

Models are showing high pressure returning by the middle and end of next week. This will cut of the rain and bring warmer air back with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s by Thursday.