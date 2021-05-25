Weather Forecast: Rain continues for the next few days

MISSOULA — Another system will bring widespread rain showers to western Montana Tuesday. Some thunderstorms will even be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to seasonal readings today topping out in the 60s.

Rain will continue tonight through Wednesday morning. By the time this begins to slow down Wednesday afternoon and evening all of western Montana could be looking at another half inch or more of rain. Highs Wednesday will top out only in the 50s to low 60s.

A brief break sets up Thursday as high pressure brings a dry and warm period. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

This break doesn't last long as the last in our series of storms sets up Friday. This system won't be as wet, however, rain showers will still develop and cooler air moves in as highs drop back into the 50s.

By the weekend, a warmer and drier weather pattern will begin to set up. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. Temperatures will then continue this warming trend with highs moving into the 80s through next week.