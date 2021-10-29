Weather Forecast: Rain continues Friday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will continue to be widespread across northwest Montana Friday morning while west-central and southwest Montana remain mostly dry.

A cold front moving north to south will push the rain showers south into west-central and southwest Montana Friday afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s Friday.

Before the skies clear for the weekend, the previously mentioned cold front will bring a quick round of snow to northwest Montana, primarily from around Glacier National Park east to the divide Friday night into early Saturday morning. There is even the slight chance that the Flathead valley could see a light dusting of snow during this time. Those with travel plans on US 2 over Marias Pass should prepare for some slippery roads Friday night through Saturday morning.

Skies will clear with cool temperatures expected through the Halloween Weekend. High temperatures will top out only in the 40s with lows in the 20s.

