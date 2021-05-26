Weather Forecast: Rain continues Wednesday

MISSOULA — A low pressure system will bring another round of rain to western Montana Wednesday. Steady rain is expected for west-central and southwest Montana Wednesday morning. Rain will then become more light and scattered with all of western Montana having a chance to see a few showers this afternoon.

Skies clear for Thursday leading to a very nice day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s and even 80s for northwest Montana along the Montana/Idaho border ( Troy, Libby, Trout Creek).

A cold front will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures back for Friday. This front will not bring much in the form of rain. The biggest impacts will just be the drop in temperatures going from the 70s and 80s down to the 50s, and some breezy winds with gusts around 20-30 mph.

The Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be very nice. A few isolated showers could develop Saturday afternoon as the last of our active weather leaves the region. Other than that expect sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s Saturday and low to upper 70s Sunday.

Even warmer air will move in for next week with highs in the 80s starting Monday.