MISSOULA — Rain showers and some thunder for our July 4th holiday. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s across west-central and southwest Montana with 70s to low 80s across northwest Montana.

Rain moves into northwest Montana tonight with showers remaining in the forecast through Saturday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday.

Looking at next week, a ridge of high pressure will bring an extended warm and dry weather pattern with highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the week.