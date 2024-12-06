Weather Forecast: Rain, freezing rain and snow Saturday

MISSOULA — Changes are on the way as a low pressure and cold front moves in Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer air along with rain/snow will begin to move into Northwest Montana Saturday morning and afternoon. As this warmer air and moisture hits the cold air still trapped in some valleys, freezing rain will develop along with sleet.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Northwest Montana and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for far Northwest Montana — Libby, Troy, Eureka.

Snow will be possible, but only light amounts are expected, the biggest impacts will be the freezing rain and sleet.

West-central and Southwest Montana will stay mostly dry and be quite mild on Saturday.

As inversions break temps will rise into the mid and upper 40s with even a few low 50s possible in the Bitterroot Valley.

Mountain snow along with valley rain, rain/snow or freezing rain will then move in on Saturday evening.

Scattered snow showers will be possible for both mountains and valleys through the day Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The heaviest snow on Saturday and Sunday will fall in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region.

Lookout, Lolo and Marias passes could see 5"-to-10" of snow through Sunday.