Weather Forecast: Rain moves back in Saturday

MISSOULA — Overall, looking at a pretty nice day Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. That sunshine for parts of western Montana sure feels nice as well, especially after the valley inversions and fog for much of the week.

Our next weather system brings in another round of widespread rain Saturday. The heaviest rain looks to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

A few showers will be possible Sunday morning, however, Sunday looks to set up much like today with clouds and a few showers in the morning then sunshine by the afternoon.

Another system brings showers back Monday and Tuesday. This one will be a bit cooler, so there is a better chance for accumulating snow over mountain passes. Also, valleys will see snow mix in with rain at times as well. Expect highs mostly in the mid 30s to mid 40s.