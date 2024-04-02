Weather Forecast: Rain moves in Wednesday

MISSOULA — Sunshine and very mild temperatures today with highs in the 60s and even low 70s.

Things begin to change Wednesday as a cold front approaches. As the front moves through expect rain showers along with breezy winds. The highs drop into the 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

Rain showers will continue Thursday and Friday as an active weather pattern sets up to end the week. The highs will be in the low to mid-50s on both days.

Another cold front will move through Friday night into the weekend.

This will drop high temperatures back to the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect valleys to see rain and snow showers during this time with snow returning to mountain passes.