Weather Forecast: Rain showers and cooler Friday

MISSOULA — It's another very pleasant day this Thursday with highs ranging mostly in the upper 50s and 60s.

A low pressure and cold front tonight will bring changes to cooler and wet weather on Friday and Saturday.

Timing out your Friday, showers will be most widespread during the morning hours then briefly drying out by the afternoon.

Rain showers will then return Friday night and Saturday morning with even some snow in the mountains. Expect highs in the 50s on both Friday and Saturday.

After a brief break from the rain Sunday, another low pressure will bring more scattered showers Monday.

Models are then showing warmer and drier weather setting up by next Tuesday with highs back in the mid and upper 60s by Wednesday.