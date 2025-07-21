Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Rain showers and cooler Monday

MISSOULA — A low pressure system and cold front brings off and on rain and maybe a few thunderstorms to western Montana today.

The heaviest rain will fall across northwest Montana with the best chances for a few thunderstorms developing across southwest Montana this afternoon and evening. Highs today top out in the 60s to low 70s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms stick around Tuesday with highs running a few degrees warmer than today, topping out in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

High pressure returns to end the week with highs back in the 80s to low 90s by Thursday.

