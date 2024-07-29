Weather Forecast: Rain showers and cooler Tuesday

MISSOULA — It's another warm and smoky day around Western Montana as highs are in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Good news, a nice set up for widespread rain and cooler temps moves in Tuesday.

A cold front will move through western Montana late tonight into early Tuesday morning. This looks to bring rain showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms to the forecast. These will be most widespread through the morning Tuesday. No strong storms are expected with this system.

Behind the front high temperatures drop into the 70s Tuesday.

Enjoy the rain and cooler air while it lasts, high pressure quickly builds to end the week and weekend. Temperatures return to the 90s Thursday with mid-90s to low 100s returning Friday into the weekend.

