Weather Forecast: Rain showers and mountain snow tonight into Wednesday

MISSOULA — A strong cold front is on the way this afternoon and evening. As the front approaches then moves through winds will pick up with gusts around 30 mph to 40 mph.

Today will be mostly dry, then as the front arrives this evening rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will develop.

Snow, yes snow, will also be a possibility in the mountains along the divide, ranging from Georgetown Lake to Glacier National Park. This will be most likely Wednesday morning.

Highs drop into the 60s Wednesday with a few scattered rain showers sticking around, primarily across northwest Montana.

The coldest temperatures of the season will set up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High elevation valleys around Glacier, Seeley Lake and Philipsburg could see some frost as lows drop to freezing or slightly below.

The Bitterroot Valley will also have a chance to see some light frost as low tonight and tomorrow could drop into the mid-30s. If you have any sensitive plants, it might be a good idea to cover those or bring them inside.

High pressure quickly returns to end the week and continues into the weekend. Highs return to the

