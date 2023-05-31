Weather Forecast: Rain showers and storms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across western Montana this afternoon. These will continue into the evening time.

The strongest storms could produce some heavy rain and small hail, primarily in west-central and Southwest Montana.

Thursday is shaping up to be drier. The best chance for showers and storms will be for areas along and east of the divide. Highs top out in the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms stick around Friday and this weekend.

Most of the storms will develop in west-central and Southwest Montana with drier conditions in Northwest Montana.

Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s this weekend.