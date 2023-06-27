Weather Forecast: Rain showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday

MISSOULA - A low-pressure system will continue to pump moisture into western Montana Tuesday.

Much like yesterday, some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

The same weather setup will again be present Wednesday.

Storms to look to become more widespread across Northwest Montana Wednesday as well.

An isolated storm could still linger over Southwest Montana Thursday, however, as high-pressure moves in, drier conditions will start to develop Thursday and Friday.

Starting Saturday and continuing into the start of next week, high pressure will bring warm and dry conditions to the Northern Rockies.

The highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s for western Montana.

