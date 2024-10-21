Weather Forecast: Rain showers continue this evening

MISSOULA — It's been a rainy and cool day, especially across Northwest Montana where the heaviest rain has been reported.

Scattered showers continue through the evening for all of Western Montana.

We'll get a little clearing on Tuesday. Expect some clouds and fog in the morning with sunshine peaking through by the afternoon. Ther highs run mostly in the low to mid-50s.

Another system brings more shower opportunities on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This system will track further south with Southwest Montana seeing the most widespread rain. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies for Northwest Montana with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect pleasant Fall weather Thursday - Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.