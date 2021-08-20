Weather Forecast: Rain showers continue this weekend

MISSOULA — Our active and unsettled weather pattern continues as we start the weekend.

Off and on rain showers and thunderstorms have developed this morning across parts of western Montana. This will continue into the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to top out in the low to mid 70s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A low pressure system and cold front will bring more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to western Montana Saturday. A round of steady rain will develop Saturday morning for all of western Montana as the cold front moves through. By the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will then develop. These will be most widespread in west-central and southwest Montana. High temperatures Saturday top out only in the 50s and 60s.

A few lingering rain showers will impact northwest Montana Sunday. After this, drier air will move in to start next week with temperatures slowly warming up. Highs will remain in the 70s through Tuesday with 80s returning by Wednesday and Thursday.