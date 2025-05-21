Weather Forecast: Rain showers continue through Friday

MISSOULA — Once again, scattered showers are developing this afternoon, primarily impacting northwest Montana.

The highs today are again in the 50s to low 60s.

A more organized weather system brings widespread rain on Thursday.

The heaviest rain with this looks to fall in west-central and Southwest Montana. Highs on Thursday are again in the 50s to low 60s.

Things start to change Friday, but especially this weekend, as a strong ridge of high pressure builds.

A few lingering showers continue Friday, however, with high pressure on the way, most of us stay dry with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

We are looking at a sunny and warm Memorial Day Weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday, upper 70s to low 80s Sunday, then low to mid 80s Monday.

Warm and dry weather is then expected to last through next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: