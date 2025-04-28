Weather Forecast: Rain showers return Tuesday

MISSOULA — Not a bad Monday for us here in Western Montana.

Highs are running mostly in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

The next weather system moves in on Tuesday as a cold front works its way from north to south.

Expect off-and-on rain showers through the day, with them clearing by Tuesday evening in Southwest Montana. Highs will top out in the 50s.

We are tracking the warmest temperatures of the season on Thursday and Friday.

Highs make it back into the low to mid 70s Thursday before warming into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.

This won't last long, as our next system brings another round of rain showers for the weekend.

Highs will be back in the 70s Saturday, then fall into the 50s by Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: