Weather Forecast: Rain showers stick around Monday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will continue Monday for western Montana. These rain showers will be most widespread and steady across northwest Montana, generally north of I-90. For areas along and south of I-90 expect more lightly scattered showers especially during the morning with cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs Monday will top out in the 50s.

We will see a very brief break from the rain Monday night into Tuesday morning before another low pressure system brings rain showers back to the forecast Tuesday afternoon. The break in the shower activity will allow temperatures to warm up a bit topping out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Yet another system will bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow to western Montana Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the 50s to low 60s.

By Thursday, a brief area of high pressure will set up allowing temperatures to quickly warm. Highs look to be in the 60s and 70s Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

This high pressure ridge looks to quickly break down by Friday as a system brings scattered rain showers and drops temperatures into the 50s to low 60s.

A warm up is expected by the weekend and this then looks to continue into next week. High pressure will begin building on Saturday leading to a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will then warm into the 70s Sunday.

High pressure will continue to build moving into next week as highs look to warm into the upper 70s and 80s by next Monday. More details to come on this as we move throughout the week.