Weather Forecast: Rain showers this afternoon

MISSOULA — Today begins a prolonged cool and wet weather pattern for the northern Rockies with below average temperatures, valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend and continuing into next week.

Rain showers this afternoon will continue into the evening with highs today in the 50s and 60s.

Although scattered showers, primarily across northwest Montana will still be possible Thursday and Friday it will be a bit drier with highs again in the 50s to low 60s.

Our next system will bring more widespread rain back for the weekend. This will then continue off and on through at least the middle of next week.