Weather Forecast: Rain showers through Friday morning

MISSOULA — Rain showers and much cooler temperatures across Western Montana today. Expect rain to continue through tonight with highs topping out in the 50s.

A few scattered showers will linger Friday morning before we get some clearing and sunshine by the afternoon. Highs on Friday top out in the 60s.

The weekend is looking pretty nice and Fall-like with highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Generally, we will be dry, however, a few light rain showers may pop up across Northwest Montana on Saturday.

Next week, we return to cooler and rainy weather as another low pressure system moves in Monday night and Tuesday.

This system looks very similar to the one that is currently moving through and looks to once again bring widespread beneficial rain to all of Western Montana.

Looking at the extended forecast through next weekend, expect cooler and wet weather to stick around with chances of rain each day through around Friday of next week.

