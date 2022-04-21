Weather Forecast: Rain showers Thursday

MISSOULA — Waking up to valley rain and mountain snow Thursday morning as our next weather system moves through the region. Showers will taper off by mid morning then redevelop this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms could also develop this afternoon with small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours possible with these storms.

An unstable atmosphere will keep scattered showers in the forecast on both Friday and Saturday afternoons. Temperatures will be running a bit below average topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Warmer air begins moving in to start next week as highs make it into the mid and upper 50s Sunday and low 60s by Monday.

Another system brings showers back to the forecast Tuesday as our active weather pattern continues to bring much need precipitation to the region.