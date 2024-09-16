Weather Forecast: Rain showers to start the week

MISSOULA — Another active weather pattern sets up to start the week.

Out in front of a low pressure system, scattered rain showers or thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon, tonight and early Tuesday.

Rain becomes more widespread and steady Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low moves through eastern Montana.

Because the path of the low travels more east of us, the heaviest rain looks to set up along and east of the Divide with lighter amounts the further west you travel.

We'll dry out a bit Thursday and Friday with highs running in the 60s to low 70s.

