Weather Forecast: Rain showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front brings scattered rain showers and breezy winds to western Montana Tuesday.

These showers will start during the morning and continue into the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall along the Montana/Idaho border. These Locations could see rain fall amounts between .10"-.25". Rain fall amounts quickly drop the further east you go. Areas along and east of the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys will generally see .10" or less. Expect winds to gust around 25-35 mph Tuesday, with the strongest winds coming in the afternoon.

Other than some light mountain snow showers, Wednesday will be dry and cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A low pressure system brings rain and snow right back Thursday and Friday. Models are showing this system to be much cooler and wetter.

The latest details have mountain snow and valley rain showers starting Thursday afternoon in southwest Montana then moving into west-central and northwest Montana Thursday night. Snow will fall in the mountains with even some snow mixing down into the valleys Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, west-central and southwest Montana have the best chance to see some valley snow with this system.

Rain and snow showers stick around Friday with much cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

