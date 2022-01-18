Weather Forecast: Rain, snow and freezing rain returns Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will cross from east to west across the divide today bringing some snow and breezy winds to western Montana. Light snow is expected in the mountains with valleys seeing a mix of snow, rain/snow or even freezing rain. These showers will continue off and on through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Snow amounts in the valleys will generally be around an inch or less, however, some models have slightly higher amounts possible for the Missoula, Mission and Flathead Valleys with around 1"-to-2" possible. Either way this system won't bring much snow.

Our next system will bring another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow Thursday into Friday morning. This system will be a bit warmer than the one we see today so just light snow is expected in the mountains with little to no snow accumulation in the valleys.

High pressure will build once again this weekend and continue into next week. This will bring a return to quiet and dry weather with valley inversions again setting up.