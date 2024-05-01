Weather Forecast: Rain, snow and graupel continues today

MISSOULA — Today's weather is very similar to what we saw yesterday. Expect a mix of sun, clouds, rain, snow and graupel through the afternoon.

By late afternoon and evening, showers will become more widespread and steady across Northwest Montana as a low pressure slides south out of Canada.

This system will be chilly, so mountain snow is expected along and east of the divide in northwest Montana.

If you have plans to travel over Marias Pass into East Glacier this afternoon or evening be prepared for winter driving conditions and snow.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Thursday with highs in the 50s. Scattered showers will again develop primarily across Northwest Montana.

We will see a brief dry period set up Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s Friday and 60s Saturday.

We will move into another wet pattern Sunday through at least Wednesday of next week with another round of rain, snow and graupel again likely.

