Weather Forecast: Rain, snow and strong winds Saturday

MISSOULA - Snow levels are on the rise this afternoon and evening as a warm front along with Pacific moisture brings snow to the mountains and rain to the valleys.

Saturday, a cold front will quickly drop snow levels back to valley floors.

Overall, expect heavy mountain snow along with very difficult driving over the passes along the Montana/Idaho border Friday through Saturday.

Valleys won't see much for snow until Saturday evening when the atmosphere looks favorable for snow bands to develop.

Those that fall under the heavier bands could see snow quickly accumulate on roads with whiteout conditions.

The previously mentioned cold front will also bring strong winds to western Montana from Saturday morning through early afternoon.

High Wind Warnings have been issued for all of western Montana with gusts of 50-to-60 mph possible.

Locally higher gusts of 70 mph will be possible for the Bitterroot Valley along with locations near and around Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg and Butte.

We are still anticipating the coldest air of the season moving in Sunday night and continuing through Wednesday.

Highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits and teens.

A storm system is also looking to develop Monday with snow possible for all valleys.

Stay tuned for details on this as we move through the next few days.

