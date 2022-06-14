Weather Forecast: Rain, snow and windy Tuesday

MISSOULA — Widespread rain will continue to fall Tuesday with the heaviest rain falling across northwest Montana and the lightest in southwest Montana. Snow will fall in the mountains as well, this will be most steady in Glacier National Park. Highs Tuesday only reach the mid 40s to low 50s.

Winds will be on the increase once again this afternoon and evening. Gusts in the 25 to 35 mph will be possible through later tonight.

High pressure builds Wednesday through Friday leading to a stark contrast in our weather. Highs return to the low 70s Wednesday, 80s Thursday then 90s will be possible Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, the return of moisture to the forecast will cause the threat for thunderstorms to increase quite a bit. Make sure your weekend plans include a backup plan in the event thunderstorms make an appearance Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening across western Montana.