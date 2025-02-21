Weather Forecast: Rain + snow melt = flood watch for Western Montana

MISSOULA — All of Western Montana is on a Flood Watch this weekend, as rising temperatures and additional precipitation are on the way.

It is the combination of the snow melt from warm temperatures and atmospheric river moisture that prompted an official Flood Watch.

The Flood Watch begins Saturday afternoon and expires Monday afternoon. If the situation progresses severely, then the National Weather Service office will upgrade the watch into a warning.

Here are some preventative measures to take now, as suggested by the NWS:



Protect Your Roof & Gutters: Clear gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage and reduce the risk of ice dams and leaks.

Safely remove accumulated snow from roofs to prevent structural strain and water damage.

Prevent Water Accumulation & Flooding: Move snow away from home foundations to improve drainage and minimize water seepage. Clear window wells to prevent basement flooding.

Stay Safe on the Roads: Avoid driving through standing or flooded water, as conditions can change rapidly. Remain alert for potential road hazards caused by flooding.

Temperatures will climb close to 50°F both Sunday and Monday, but the moisture from the atmospheric river could hold on through Tuesday.

Basically, we have an extended period of potential precipitation and above-average temperatures. We should finally dry out on Wednesday next week.

Keep an eye on the forecast and watches/warnings from the National Weather Service this weekend. Stay safe!

