Weather Forecast: Rain/snow showers continue into early Friday

MISSOULA - A closed low pressure system continues to move through the northern Rockies bringing chilly temps for this time of year (highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s) and widely scattered rain, snow & graupel showers - especially along the Divide and Glacier National Park area where there's sufficient wrap around moisture to keep snow impacts ongoing!

PM Weather 4-16-2026

Because of this, the Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the West Glacier Region until 6pm Thursday.

Friday will feature a few rain/snow showers lingering around the mountains for the first half of the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure looks to slide over the region this weekend causing a significant warming and drying trend into early next week... some areas will be pushing the mid 70s for Monday & Tuesday - nearly 20° above average!

The next system with precipitation is expected around the middle of next week.