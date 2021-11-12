Weather Forecast: Rain & snow showers Friday

MISSOULA — Our next system will bring a variety of weather to western Montana Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the chance of light snow and freezing rain this morning. Snow showers and freezing rain will be mostly likely in the mountains and across northwest Montana. As temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s today, precipitation will turn to all rain by late morning and afternoon.

Another system will bring more widespread rain to western Montana tonight into early Saturday morning. These rain showers will be most widespread across west-central and southwest Montana.

Saturday afternoon will bring a short break in precipitation with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Wet weather quickly returns Sunday morning for another round of mostly rain. Northwest Montana will see some snow, as the Cabinet and Whitefish ranges pick up another few inches. Elsewhere, snow levels will be up above 7000 feet in elevation.

The warming trend continues on Monday when some Montana valley locations could reach 60 degrees.

The warm weather will not last long though. By Tuesday morning, models are depicting a strong cold front moving through the Northern Rockies. Moisture associated with the front does not look terribly impressive at this time. However, temperatures will fall enough to provide some snow all the way down to the valley floors.