Weather Forecast: Rain & snow showers into Saturday

MISSOULA — Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s Friday with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Scattered rain showers along with mountain snow will be possible tonight into Saturday.

Valley rain and mountain snow will mostly impact locations along and south of I-90 late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Snow amounts of a couple inches will be possible over Lolo and Lost Trail passes.

Mountain snow then shifts to Northwest Montana Saturday night. This will mostly impact Marias and Rogers passes.

By Sunday morning Marias Pass could see 3"-to-6" of snow with 2"-to-4" over Rogers.

One change to the forecast, the high pressure ridge expected for next week is now expected to build in much quicker.

For this reason, we are now looking at a clear day on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures then return to the 60s and 70s next week.

