Weather Forecast: Rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temps for Independence Day

MISSOULA — Happy 4th of July!

Today we get a major shift in our weather pattern, with wet, cool, and stormy holiday conditions.

Widespread rain will begin in southern Ravalli county within the next few hours and continue to move north through the day. Expect rain showers around lunchtime and through the early afternoon.

Then, showers will move up to NW Montana later tonight.

Expect more thunderstorms today too, with the potential for gusty winds and heavy downpours.

A second round of stronger storms is likely this afternoon, especially in parts of southwest Montana. These could bring intense wind and localized flooding in areas prone to runoff or near recent burn scars.

Rain and storms will continue into Saturday with wrap-around moisture, particularly around the Continental Divide and Glacier National Park. It’ll feel noticeably cooler Friday and Saturday, with temperatures about 5-10 degrees below normal.

Looking ahead, a warm, dry pattern sets in starting Sunday and lasting into midweek. By Tuesday, temperatures could be 10 degrees above average.

Another weather system may move in later next week, potentially bringing cooler temps, wind, and some scattered showers or storms.

Until then, enjoy your holiday and stay safe with the storms and fireworks today!