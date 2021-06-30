Weather Forecast: Record breaking heat again Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be just as hot if not slightly hotter Wednesday compared to what we saw Tuesday. Expect highs again in the 90s and 100s with abundant sunshine overhead.

Temperatures will remain hot Thursday, however, increasing cloud cover in the afternoon along with isolated thunderstorm chances will offer some relief and keep temperatures from warming as much. Thunderstorms Thursday will be most likely across southwest Montana, however, some storms could make it as far north as the Mission and Flathead Valleys.

Expect the same set up Friday. Temperatures well into the 90s with increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Taking a quick look at your 4th of July weekend forecast. Temperatures will still soar well into the into the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop each day as well.