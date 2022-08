MISSOULA — High pressure will bring a late-season heat wave along with the potential for record-breaking heat this week.

Average highs for this time of year are in the upper 70s to low 80s, we'll be running around 15-20º above normal, topping out in the 90s with even a few low 100s possible as well.

Expect these temperatures to run through Friday.

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be sunny but not quite as hot.

The highs will be running in the 80s to low 90s.