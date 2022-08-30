Weather Forecast: Record heat Wednesday

MISSOULA — Very hot weather is expected Wednesday with highs well into the 90s and even pushing 100° for a few locations.

In Idaho, the Lower Salmon River valley including Riggins will see temperatures flirt with 110º.

The Averages for this time of year are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and 90s through the rest of this week and will continue into our Labor Day Weekend.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, models are showing a very weak system moving through northwest Montana.

This will bring a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms and rain showers.

Most of these will fall during the overnight hours.

