Weather Forecast: Record high territory the next couple of days

MISSOULA - Highs on Tuesday will top out well into the 90s across western Montana when we should be in the upper 70s, kicking off the month of September.

Parts of the Kootenai/Cabinet & Lower Clark Fork Regions continue to rise into the low 100s, which has prompted a Heat Advisory until midnight Wednesday.

Erin Yost

Not much of a change is expected through midweek. Hot, hazy/sunny and dry, but our ridge will shift a bit west, allowing for increased easterly winds Thursday into Friday.

Right now, it looks like highs will come down closer to normal by late this weekend into early next week, with the chance of more cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

